Bubba’s Sis (aka Bubba's Sister) is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chem Sister with Bubba Kush. This strain puts out bit ol’ buds that smell like kush and chem. Bubba’s Sis produces a long-lasting high that will put your head into outer space.
Strain Details
Bubba’s Sis (aka Bubba's Sister) is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Chem Sister with Bubba Kush. This strain puts out bit ol’ buds that smell like kush and chem. Bubba’s Sis produces a long-lasting high that will put your head into outer space.