Bubble Kush
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%
Bubble Kush
BKu
Hybrid
Creative
Energetic
Sleepy
Tar
Diesel
Pine
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Linalool
Bubble Kush effects are mostly calming.
Bubble Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Bubble Kush is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, energetic, and sleepy. Bubble Kush has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bubble Kush, before let us know! Leave a review.
Bubble Kush strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Bubble Kush strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bubble Kush strain reviews(11)
l........4
November 27, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
Dry mouth
This strain makes me hungry for knowledge
r........4
September 22, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Dis is sum good shiii I copped dis like 8 times shii good asl ngl 💨💨💨
w........n
April 16, 2025
Happy
Talkative
Nice light high, kinda spacey but talkative but I kept losing my train of thought. More of a head high rather than body high.