Bubble Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubble Kush.
Bubble Kush strain effects
Reported by 11 real people like you
Bubble Kush strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 10% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bubble Kush reviews
l........4
November 27, 2024
Creative
Giggly
Hungry
This strain makes me hungry for knowledge
w........n
April 16, 2025
Happy
Talkative
Nice light high, kinda spacey but talkative but I kept losing my train of thought. More of a head high rather than body high.
q........i
April 20, 2023
Pretty fire hybrid. Nothin too special but the taste is smooth & a lil dry. Effect is moderate so far. 6.2/10
c........m
February 9, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Nice, relaxing and cool high. Perfect balanced strain.
H........k
July 27, 2021
Picked this up from a dispensary a few weeks ago for nausea. Smoked it next day and it put me right to sleep! It does also help with my nausea too. So if you’re having trouble sleeping or get nauseous after eating, this is the strain for you; it’s also good if you just like that couch locked feeling too.
j........8
July 2, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Nice high calm yet not to tiring. Good taste
l........x
April 20, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Pretty good, nothing special but will probably knock my ass out in a lil bit. Apparently Bubblegum x OG Kush. Tastes pretty sweet & earthy.
i........d
September 26, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Sends me to sleep.