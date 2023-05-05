Bubble Mints reviews
Bubble Mints strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Bubble Mints strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
h........s
May 5, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
🖤
a........o
March 31, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
amazing for parties or even just by yourself! Music feels wonderful with this high. Makes you feel calm and relaxed no anxiety
m........z
December 23, 2022
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Love this strain! Such a deep, but well-balanced body and psychedelic mental high. Much like Lamb’s Bread (Bob Marley, anyone?), but not as stinky. Flower isn’t harsh at all. Mood is uplifted, happy, tingly, upbeat, mellow, relaxed, pain relief (arthritic sacrum/pelvis), and helps with headaches and insomnia. It’s damn near the perfect bud!
o........r
April 24, 2023
Aroused
Hungry
Relaxed
Makes you feel very chill and gives you the munchies.