Love this strain! Such a deep, but well-balanced body and psychedelic mental high. Much like Lamb’s Bread (Bob Marley, anyone?), but not as stinky. Flower isn’t harsh at all. Mood is uplifted, happy, tingly, upbeat, mellow, relaxed, pain relief (arthritic sacrum/pelvis), and helps with headaches and insomnia. It’s damn near the perfect bud!

1 person found this helpful helpful report