Bubble Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher. Bubble Mints is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubble Mints to help with the symptoms of various illnesses. Bred by Pure Sunfarms, Bubble Mints features flavors like mint, sweet, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Bubble Mints typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubble Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.