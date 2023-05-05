Bubble Mints
Bubble Mints effects are mostly energizing.
Bubble Mints is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Cake and Wedding Crasher. Bubble Mints is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners. Medical marijuana patients often choose Bubble Mints to help with the symptoms of various illnesses. Bred by Pure Sunfarms, Bubble Mints features flavors like mint, sweet, and butter. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Bubble Mints typically ranges from $25-$35. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Bubble Mints, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Bubble MintsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubble Mints strain effects
Bubble Mints strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Headaches
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubble Mints products near you
Similar to Bubble Mints near Ashburn, VA
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—