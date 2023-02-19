Man I tried a Small amount in a cone before i left and it’s crazy. Why just a Few hits lasted me a Whole hour ride back home. I got home smoked something different & was like mahhhh ok, then came back to this and this is how my night is ending. I don’t need to but per ritual I’m rolling another and then probably watching 3 movies. If you get the chance to try this one don’t skip it. My eyes are low and because of how much I smoke they never really are. And I feel it too. Made my wife sleepy and me just really fn stoned. It doesn’t give you the munchies which I’m happy bout that, oh & I wish they had n option for low eyes an effect. Very gassy. Like this post if I’m the reason you’re trying it. Thanks for the love