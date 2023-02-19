Bubble Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubble Runtz.
Bubble Runtz strain effects
Reported by 28 real people like you
Bubble Runtz strain flavors
Bubble Runtz strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Bubble Runtz reviews
j........6
February 19, 2023
Relaxed
I’m stuck idk but it’s blowing
P........0
September 4, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
Man I tried a Small amount in a cone before i left and it’s crazy. Why just a Few hits lasted me a Whole hour ride back home. I got home smoked something different & was like mahhhh ok, then came back to this and this is how my night is ending. I don’t need to but per ritual I’m rolling another and then probably watching 3 movies. If you get the chance to try this one don’t skip it. My eyes are low and because of how much I smoke they never really are. And I feel it too. Made my wife sleepy and me just really fn stoned. It doesn’t give you the munchies which I’m happy bout that, oh & I wish they had n option for low eyes an effect. Very gassy. Like this post if I’m the reason you’re trying it. Thanks for the love
m........l
May 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
UHH not sure if Bubble Runtz is short for Bubblegum Runtz but if is this is truly 1 hitter quitter. My head is tight my body is tingling and I’m the most relaxed I’ve been in forever off of 1 rip
j........5
November 5, 2022
Giggly
Hungry
Sleepy
Holly shit definitely a hitter, super couch locked man oh man about to sleep good tonight!
t........3
December 11, 2023
Relaxed
Talkative
Not too impressed overall, seems indicative of designer strains to not have the potency desired smells good tastes good, just not enough body behind it.
a........s
August 18, 2024
Focused
Happy
This is the best strain I have ever smoked up to today. (08-18-2024). This strain is definitely calming, but not the calming where you’re forced to stop and do nothing. It’s calming enough to use for insomnia and also calming enough to go about your day. I have anxiety and when I smoked this it melted away. I went into public without even thinking my anxiety for a second. It really does not matter why you choose to smoke but if you do choose this one. One this I will say is that it will not give you any energy but It definitely has the qualities to help you focus. Instant Classic.
l........t
January 17, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
One of the best tasting, sweetest, gassiest strains I've tried, the aroma is loud and unmistakable, gassy, fruity, the taste is thick, coates the palate with fruity sweet citrusy berryish flavor, that when exhaled turns to a definit distinct BUBBLEGUM flavor, (old school bg) that just lingers. An evening fave, smoked it for a few days now, best saved for night. It's euphoric, relaxing, happy, that turns to sleepy... eventually! A 5★, Perfect "AFTER DINNER CHILL with a MOVIE BEDORE BED strain. This was by Legendary Laboratory here in WA. (this was 4.7% terps, 32.4% THC, perfectly grown and cured and packaged)
b........a
May 24, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I feel like I’m levitating some good shit. maybe cus I took 13 hits out the bong but man this is something else