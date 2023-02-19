Bubble Runtz
aka Bubblegum Runtz, Bubble Gum Runtz
HybridTHC 19%CBD 0%
Bubble Runtz
BbR
Hybrid
Relaxed
Tingly
Sleepy
Blueberry
Berry
Blue Cheese
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Humulene
Bubble Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Bubble Runtz potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Bubble Runtz, also known as Bubblegum Runtz and Bubble Gum Runtz,, is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Runtz and Bubble Gum. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel relaxed, tingly, and sleepy. Bubble Runtz has 19% THC. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bubble Runtz, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Bubble RuntzOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Bubble Runtz strain effects
Reported by 28 real people like you
Bubble Runtz strain flavors
Bubble Runtz strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
- 17% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Bubble Runtz products near you
Similar to Bubble Runtz near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Bubble Runtz strain reviews(28)
Read all reviews
j........6
February 19, 2023
Relaxed
P........0
September 4, 2023
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Happy
m........l
May 6, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed