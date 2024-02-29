Tried this strain a year ago with a buddy while visiting him in AZ. We went out to a bar in town and smoked on the way there. Had an amazing time and was feeling great. Met some girls, made me friends, danced on a bar. We decided to smoke some more with the girls. Dont remember part of the night, but woke up in Tijuana in an inflatable pool covered in Mole next to 2 hot Mexican midgets dressed in female luchador outfits licking my burrito. My buddy was dressed in a Quetzal fit, holding the most Aztec woman I have ever seen and kept talking about being an Aztec chief. I have no clue what happened to the two girls or how we got there. Super great night. I highly recommend the strain. Just pack a bag... or not. Have fun