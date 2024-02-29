Bubblegum Cookies
Bubblegum Cookies is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, euphoric, and talkative. Bubblegum Cookies has 21% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Bubblegum Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Bubblegum Cookies strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Bubblegum Cookies strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
o........y
February 29, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I saw this strain in a variety of cookie strains. This one had very sticky light green buds with a nice bubblegum smell that finished off cookies. Good for relaxing daytime strain. Pleasant buzz and it’s a creeper!
b........r
February 12, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Tried this strain a year ago with a buddy while visiting him in AZ. We went out to a bar in town and smoked on the way there. Had an amazing time and was feeling great. Met some girls, made me friends, danced on a bar. We decided to smoke some more with the girls. Dont remember part of the night, but woke up in Tijuana in an inflatable pool covered in Mole next to 2 hot Mexican midgets dressed in female luchador outfits licking my burrito. My buddy was dressed in a Quetzal fit, holding the most Aztec woman I have ever seen and kept talking about being an Aztec chief. I have no clue what happened to the two girls or how we got there. Super great night. I highly recommend the strain. Just pack a bag... or not. Have fun
1........a
January 31, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Woaaaahhh. I’m surprised this don’t have more reviews. I thought this strain was gonna be the light green colorful with orange hairs type of weed but NO. The buds were deep purple with orange hairs and frosted with trichomes. The smell boofs in a pleasant way and when I smoked it, HIT LIKE FLOWERS. For real. I didn’t feel the high in my head as much but more so in my body, felt so relaxed. I suffer from depression and anxiety this stuff helps ALOT with my thoughts, and just calming me overall. Definitely love this strain 10/10 recommend