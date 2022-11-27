Bubblegum Cookies reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubblegum Cookies.
Bubblegum Cookies strain effects
Reported by 10 real people like you
Bubblegum Cookies strain helps with
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
l........s
November 27, 2022
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
I think it will help me relax as a person that has dealt with a mental illness all my life. Since I have decided to take life back and it all because of medicating myself.
u........b
June 15, 2022
Aroused
i got the idea of drawing a naked woman and then as i commenced the process my friend, john, walks in and then asks to be painted and then i have to confess to him that i am actually a nude artist and i do not want to paint you micah but he insists so im pretty much peer pressured into painting my boyfriend naked. So I did what anyone would do in my situation so I went down to the local school, asked a teacher if i could borrow a desk and she happily obliged once I told her the reason. So I haul this school desk home and once I get there Dalton is already naked in the front yard with a garden hose wrapped around him like a snake. I sit the desk down and I ask him to sit in it and he agrees. Once he has a pose we are both happy with 😉 i can start taking the pictures. We found a pose similar to what is known in porn as the full nelson so we went with that. I take a couple pictures of his agape asshole and that pretty much concluded my time with this strain, i definitely would recommend it.
y........4
July 9, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Best weed I’ve ever head 10/10
D........6
July 18, 2021
Relaxed
Dizzy
It gives a mild body high similar to bubblegum, but not as good with relaxing the muscles. Gives a good head high, but doesn't get you very high. Using this with bubble gum chemo, gives a similar effect as bubblegum, with more of a head high.
n........0
November 20, 2021
Its a one hitter and you well feel behind your eyes right away very good stuff
o........s
June 26, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
This is a killer strain! First couple rips got me pretty dizzy but the ride was nice! Definitely works to help keep your brain in check! 🤙🤙🤙
b........r
February 12, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
Hungry
Tried this strain a year ago with a buddy while visiting him in AZ. We went out to a bar in town and smoked on the way there. Had an amazing time and was feeling great. Met some girls, made me friends, danced on a bar. We decided to smoke some more with the girls. Dont remember part of the night, but woke up in Tijuana in an inflatable pool covered in Mole next to 2 hot Mexican midgets dressed in female luchador outfits licking my burrito. My buddy was dressed in a Quetzal fit, holding the most Aztec woman I have ever seen and kept talking about being an Aztec chief. I have no clue what happened to the two girls or how we got there. Super great night. I highly recommend the strain. Just pack a bag... or not. Have fun
j........6
October 28, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I'm smoking it through through my bong is very pungent strong tasting the smoke is strong and when I blow it out it tastes week I kind of feel very calm like a couch potato very nice smoke definitely be getting some more destroying I rate 4.6 stars very nice smelling beautiful smell when you open it strong euphoric happy not really hungry but he first started eating I reckon ID eat a lot I'm just going to watch TV I hope you like my review it's got awesome flavours. Indica dominant what else fruity smell when you snap the buds open not much resin definitely couch lock effect I don't have the munchies but if I started eating I probably wouldn't stop.red eyes