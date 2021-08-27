Bubblegum Gelato reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Bubblegum Gelato.

Bubblegum Gelato strain effects

Reported by 66 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Talkative

Happy

Bubblegum Gelato strain flavors

Rose

Berry

Earthy

Bubblegum Gelato strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    28% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    20% of people say it helps with Depression

August 27, 2021
Wow...Just, WOW!!! This Strain hits, like a Freight Train, almost immediately settling, over the Head, Neck, & Shoulders! This Concentrate is a pleasure, to hit...The Flavor Profile is fantastic! Very sweet notes ranging to some sticky sourness, that leaves a very pleasant aftertaste, when Dabbing! Go getcha some of this stuff, & see, for yourself!
29 people found this helpful
September 2, 2021
Upon inspection, the buds actually appeared perfect in shape, size, and cure. Not too dry, not too moist. Broke up easy by hand. First inhale was a little light, and the exhale denotes floral and a tiny bit woodsy flavors. The effects flowed in easily, and in about 15min I was feeling good. It comes in smooth, but then goes heavier without feeling like youre too cerebral to function. Verdict- Great strain, great smell, size, and color, smooth exhales, easy to manage relaxation buzz that still enables you to function. I recommend.
28 people found this helpful
September 20, 2021
You can get as high as you want with this mug. The after taste is very smooth.
26 people found this helpful
October 22, 2021
I absolutely love this strain! As soon as I smoked it my arms tingled then I kinda got a burst of picking things up around the house 🤣 When I sat down, my body felt relaxed an I started getting a head high which I love. Definitely recommend trying!
5 people found this helpful
November 1, 2023
Holyyy shit this is now my favorite strain ever. Got the fields family farmz pre-rolls, lit one up and hot boxed my room after a long day. This is the strain I’ve been looking for all my life. It completely melted away my anxiety and stress into euphoria and intense relaxation. It also made me horny as hell. The high lasted longer than usual for me, and I fell asleep without any issues. The scent of coffee is intense with this strain, my room still smells like it the next day. 10000/10.
5 people found this helpful
September 20, 2021
Great taste n smell just like the bubblegum candy great if you like a nice mellow high this the second time I had This the 1st time it really had a fruity bubble gum smell the 2nd was grown different I guess because the smell was less potent but great strain !
4 people found this helpful
October 20, 2023
Love this strain! It’s very relaxing and makes you smile and just happy. Has a sweet taste like a strawberry. Helps with anxiety for sure.
4 people found this helpful
February 23, 2022
Look I don’t know what dudes talking about I smoke every day numerous times a day And look for me this is a pretty fucking good sack give it a try You will not be disappointed
4 people found this helpful

