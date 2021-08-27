Bubblegum Gelato reviews
Bubblegum Gelato strain effects
Bubblegum Gelato strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
s........8
August 27, 2021
Uplifted
Headache
Wow...Just, WOW!!! This Strain hits, like a Freight Train, almost immediately settling, over the Head, Neck, & Shoulders! This Concentrate is a pleasure, to hit...The Flavor Profile is fantastic! Very sweet notes ranging to some sticky sourness, that leaves a very pleasant aftertaste, when Dabbing! Go getcha some of this stuff, & see, for yourself!
m........7
September 2, 2021
Focused
Happy
Upon inspection, the buds actually appeared perfect in shape, size, and cure. Not too dry, not too moist. Broke up easy by hand. First inhale was a little light, and the exhale denotes floral and a tiny bit woodsy flavors. The effects flowed in easily, and in about 15min I was feeling good. It comes in smooth, but then goes heavier without feeling like youre too cerebral to function. Verdict- Great strain, great smell, size, and color, smooth exhales, easy to manage relaxation buzz that still enables you to function. I recommend.
8........v
September 20, 2021
You can get as high as you want with this mug. The after taste is very smooth.
m........4
October 22, 2021
Relaxed
Tingly
I absolutely love this strain! As soon as I smoked it my arms tingled then I kinda got a burst of picking things up around the house 🤣 When I sat down, my body felt relaxed an I started getting a head high which I love. Definitely recommend trying!
j........k
November 1, 2023
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Holyyy shit this is now my favorite strain ever. Got the fields family farmz pre-rolls, lit one up and hot boxed my room after a long day. This is the strain I’ve been looking for all my life. It completely melted away my anxiety and stress into euphoria and intense relaxation. It also made me horny as hell. The high lasted longer than usual for me, and I fell asleep without any issues. The scent of coffee is intense with this strain, my room still smells like it the next day. 10000/10.
l........r
September 20, 2021
Great taste n smell just like the bubblegum candy great if you like a nice mellow high this the second time I had This the 1st time it really had a fruity bubble gum smell the 2nd was grown different I guess because the smell was less potent but great strain !
l........1
October 20, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Love this strain! It’s very relaxing and makes you smile and just happy. Has a sweet taste like a strawberry. Helps with anxiety for sure.
m........7
February 23, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Look I don’t know what dudes talking about I smoke every day numerous times a day And look for me this is a pretty fucking good sack give it a try You will not be disappointed