Holyyy shit this is now my favorite strain ever. Got the fields family farmz pre-rolls, lit one up and hot boxed my room after a long day. This is the strain I’ve been looking for all my life. It completely melted away my anxiety and stress into euphoria and intense relaxation. It also made me horny as hell. The high lasted longer than usual for me, and I fell asleep without any issues. The scent of coffee is intense with this strain, my room still smells like it the next day. 10000/10.