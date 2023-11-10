Buckin Runtz is probably some of the best looking/smelling weed I've got my hands on in a while. the buds are full of color, green and purple hues with bright orange pistils, coated with trichomes... absolutely stunning. smells sort of dieselish/cookieish... amazing combination. the high is nice and subtle as well, not overpowering what so ever. I was really able to focus on getting done small tasks around the house that I've been putting off for "another day." the high started with a nice heady high that I could feel behind my forehead and eyes... with time, I started to feel a bit more relaxed within my body, while also maintaining the subtle head buzz. Would definitely recommend to give this strain a try! :)