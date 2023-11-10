stock photo similar to Buckin Runtz
Buckin Runtz
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Buckin Runtz effects are mostly calming.
Buckin Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet-A and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Buckin Runtz is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Buckin Runtz features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Buckin Runtz typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Buckin Runtzs effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Buckin Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buckin Runtz strain effects
Buckin Runtz strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Buckin Runtz strain reviews5
