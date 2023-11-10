stock photo similar to Buckin Runtz
Hybrid

Buckin Runtz

Buckin Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jet-A and Runtz. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Buckin Runtz is known to have a THC content of around 20%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix, Buckin Runtz features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Buckin Runtz typically ranges from $12-$16 per gram. We are still learning about Buckin Runtzs effects, flavors, and medical uses. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Buckin Runtz, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Buckin Runtz

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Buckin Runtz strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Focused

Loading...

Creative

Buckin Runtz strain helps with

Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Buckin Runtz products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Buckin Runtz near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Buckin Runtz strain reviews5

November 10, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
That smell and taste is RIDICULOUS!!! The Buckin Runtz flower smelt like sweet lavender with a hint of vanilla. It smoked with a back of the head tingling sensation then moved slowly through the rest of your body. It's like the best of both worlds you get a head high and a body high(Sativa/Indica). Buckin Runtz puts you in a VERY😁 GOOD MOOD while being really comfortable(Relaxed). If you have any Depression, Stress, Pain, and even Trouble Sleeping this is for you!!! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐
7 people found this helpful
November 20, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
Buckin Runtz is probably some of the best looking/smelling weed I've got my hands on in a while. the buds are full of color, green and purple hues with bright orange pistils, coated with trichomes... absolutely stunning. smells sort of dieselish/cookieish... amazing combination. the high is nice and subtle as well, not overpowering what so ever. I was really able to focus on getting done small tasks around the house that I've been putting off for "another day." the high started with a nice heady high that I could feel behind my forehead and eyes... with time, I started to feel a bit more relaxed within my body, while also maintaining the subtle head buzz. Would definitely recommend to give this strain a try! :)
5 people found this helpful
Yesterday
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Amazing Taste!
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Buckin Runtz strain genetics