I’ve reviewed this strain before but I think I can expand a bit more. I have smoked this with many people and some have reported the same effects that I will below and others have not. So if this isn’t your experience, my apologies.
Buddha’s Hand is very stimulating but completely lacking the norma...
A Hybrid choice for Seattle CannaCon 2019! By Sensimilla, Buddha's Hand is a day-time hybrid and also a God bud being the God of Wisdom along with a very similar high as Laughing Buddha. If you don't have Jesus OG or Laughing Buddha, try this one!
I like this strain. It's a good slightly sativa dominant hybrid for the morning and early afternoon. The flavor is very lemony with a hint of lavender and hops (linalol and myrcene). It's not my favorite, by far, but I'll definitely enjoy it if it's available.
Very easily a 4 but not quite a 5 for me. This is a very nice sativa-ish strain. Makes me talkative. Very calming and yet your mind stays active and you are focused. No paranoia but I do feel speedy... like I drank a little too much coffee... but without any of the nervousness. It's a mental and phy...