Buddha's Hand reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Buddha's Hand.

Reviews

18

Avatar for MedicatedBarbiez
Member since 2019
potent head high great to wake and bake
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for coppo
Member since 2016
GAAAAASSSS!!!!!!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for markjc
Member since 2017
I’ve reviewed this strain before but I think I can expand a bit more. I have smoked this with many people and some have reported the same effects that I will below and others have not. So if this isn’t your experience, my apologies. Buddha’s Hand is very stimulating but completely lacking the norma...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricTalkative
Avatar for Ultimate86Man
Member since 2017
A Hybrid choice for Seattle CannaCon 2019! By Sensimilla, Buddha's Hand is a day-time hybrid and also a God bud being the God of Wisdom along with a very similar high as Laughing Buddha. If you don't have Jesus OG or Laughing Buddha, try this one!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for AAron_Balakay
Member since 2015
I like this strain. It's a good slightly sativa dominant hybrid for the morning and early afternoon. The flavor is very lemony with a hint of lavender and hops (linalol and myrcene). It's not my favorite, by far, but I'll definitely enjoy it if it's available.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for juleshil
Member since 2017
zippy, beautiful smoke that tastes like thin mint cookies in the nose
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Deetom
Member since 2014
Very easily a 4 but not quite a 5 for me. This is a very nice sativa-ish strain. Makes me talkative. Very calming and yet your mind stays active and you are focused. No paranoia but I do feel speedy... like I drank a little too much coffee... but without any of the nervousness. It's a mental and phy...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedTalkative
Avatar for paulpierce420
Member since 2016
One of my favorite strains. Great day time high
Read full review
Reported
feelings