Buddha’s Hand is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred by combining genetics from Lemon Thai and Snow Lotus. Pungent aromas of citrus and wildflowers burst from the dense, trichome-caked buds. Easing stress without the cost of energy, Buddha’s Hand is your perfect daytime companion when you’re in need of a mood boost or focus.
