  Buddha's Hand
4.7 19 reviews

Buddha's Hand

Buddha's Hand

Buddha’s Hand is a sativa-dominant strain that was bred by combining genetics from Lemon Thai and Snow Lotus. Pungent aromas of citrus and wildflowers burst from the dense, trichome-caked buds. Easing stress without the cost of energy, Buddha’s Hand is your perfect daytime companion when you’re in need of a mood boost or focus.

Lineage

First strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon Thai
parent
Strain
Buddha's Hand

Most popular in