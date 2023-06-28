stock photo similar to Burmese Mimosa
Sativa

Burmese Mimosa

Burmese Mimosa is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Rosè Mimosa and Orange Burmese. This strain from Garcia Hand Picked is a sunny and funky bud that will warm you up for festival days and backyard hangs. Burmese Mimosa has a fruity and pungent aroma that fills the room when you open the jar. The buds are beautiful green with shiny trichomes that sparkle in the sunlight. Burmese Mimosa is 27.48% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Burmese Mimosa effects include happy, energetic, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Burmese Mimosa when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and fatigue. Bred by Reeferman Seeds, Burmese Mimosa features flavors like grapefruit, earth, and hash. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a sour and citrusy taste. The average price of Burmese Mimosa typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a rare and exclusive find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Burmese Mimosa, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit

Buy strains with similar effects to Burmese Mimosa

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Burmese Mimosa strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Creative

Burmese Mimosa strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Fatigue
    12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Burmese Mimosa products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Burmese Mimosa near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Burmese Mimosa strain reviews9

June 28, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Energetic
This stuff is a Diamond in the Rough. It will make you Move and keep you going!!!
4 people found this helpful
April 11, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Focused
Loading...Relaxed
My experience: The smell and flavor is so similar to mimosa- but if there's a difference- than Mimosa has more of a hint of pink champagne and Burmese has a note of champagne and muted orange peel. It enhances the senses, both clears and sharpens the mind, makes colors contrast eachother more. Calming, stills the mind and replaces mundane thoughts with curiosity. Makes me feel like reading a good book, going into some sunny woods or viewing art. It spruces up my imagination, and I feel a little boost of calm in my entire nervous system. I do think Mimosa still takes the cake for flavor and scent; but that doesn't mean Burmese doesn't deliver there.
2 people found this helpful
February 19, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Happy
One of my most favorite sativa strains. Super tasty with a perfect day buzz. Alleviates my PTSD symptoms, but allows me to still get things done. Helps me with my agoraphobia. I will drive to a dispensary that's farther away for this one.
1 person found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight