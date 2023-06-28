Burmese Mimosa reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Burmese Mimosa.
Burmese Mimosa strain effects
Burmese Mimosa strain flavors
Burmese Mimosa strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Fatigue
m........d
June 28, 2023
Aroused
Energetic
This stuff is a Diamond in the Rough. It will make you Move and keep you going!!!
L........6
April 11, 2024
Creative
Focused
Relaxed
My experience: The smell and flavor is so similar to mimosa- but if there's a difference- than Mimosa has more of a hint of pink champagne and Burmese has a note of champagne and muted orange peel. It enhances the senses, both clears and sharpens the mind, makes colors contrast eachother more. Calming, stills the mind and replaces mundane thoughts with curiosity. Makes me feel like reading a good book, going into some sunny woods or viewing art. It spruces up my imagination, and I feel a little boost of calm in my entire nervous system. I do think Mimosa still takes the cake for flavor and scent; but that doesn't mean Burmese doesn't deliver there.
s........8
February 19, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
One of my most favorite sativa strains. Super tasty with a perfect day buzz. Alleviates my PTSD symptoms, but allows me to still get things done. Helps me with my agoraphobia. I will drive to a dispensary that's farther away for this one.
w........t
June 23, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Just try it
d........x
January 19, 2024
one of the best strains available awesome stuff I usually smoke indica and I grabbed this yesterday b4 work and was pleased. now I'm addicted to this one kind and it's fire but expensive lol around 250$ a zip or more if I buy smaller lol AWESOME STRAIN 100% WORTH THE PRICE
k........9
June 10, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Wow. So glad I took a shot and picked up a 1/4 of this on my trip up to Massachusetts, best $45 I’ve spent in a while. Ripped open the bag and was greeted with the sweetest smelling herb I’ve encountered in a while. Had to sample a nug in my bong and wow, me and a buddy were literally blown away. This is a fantastic sativa leaning strain. Garcia hand picked was the brand. I give this 5 stars and it’s my now go to daytime early evening top choice. I wish I bought 2!
s........n
October 10, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
It brings me back into my body. Then takes it over and relaxes me to the core. But wait..I have energy and my field of vision is more clear and colorful. I dig it.
L........u
January 4, 2024
Focused
Sleepy
Live and learn and I should know by now not to buy pre rolls. This was insanely overpriced, tasted like baby powder and nothing special. $42 for 2 little pre rolls, I expected to be on the way to outer space because of ‘rosin’ infused.