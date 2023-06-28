My experience: The smell and flavor is so similar to mimosa- but if there's a difference- than Mimosa has more of a hint of pink champagne and Burmese has a note of champagne and muted orange peel. It enhances the senses, both clears and sharpens the mind, makes colors contrast eachother more. Calming, stills the mind and replaces mundane thoughts with curiosity. Makes me feel like reading a good book, going into some sunny woods or viewing art. It spruces up my imagination, and I feel a little boost of calm in my entire nervous system. I do think Mimosa still takes the cake for flavor and scent; but that doesn't mean Burmese doesn't deliver there.