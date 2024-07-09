Burnie Mac reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Burnie Mac.

write a review

Burnie Mac strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Talkative

Loading...

Uplifted

Burnie Mac strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea

Burnie Mac reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
July 9, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Talkative
Smoked a pre roll from a Northampton dispensary amazing smoke beautiful resin ring but too big of a hit will knock your socks off
1 person found this helpful
December 19, 2023
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Top shelf! Slow growing. (Long veg time), different leaf structure, this pheno was definitely heavier on the Freezerburn than the Mac 1. Super frosty with abundantly Strong Lemon/citrus aroma and flavor. Yields were lower but buds are dense and tight. Rave reviews!
October 15, 2024
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Talkative
Strong, but caused my hands to tremor. I wouldn’t suggest this strain for anyone who has damaged nervous system.
November 19, 2023
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
relaxing, a euphoric experience

Buy strains with similar effects to Burnie Mac

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...