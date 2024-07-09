Burnie Mac reviews
Burnie Mac strain effects
Burnie Mac strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
Burnie Mac reviews
k........m
July 9, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
Smoked a pre roll from a Northampton dispensary amazing smoke beautiful resin ring but too big of a hit will knock your socks off
J........1
December 19, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Top shelf! Slow growing. (Long veg time), different leaf structure, this pheno was definitely heavier on the Freezerburn than the Mac 1. Super frosty with abundantly Strong Lemon/citrus aroma and flavor. Yields were lower but buds are dense and tight. Rave reviews!
f........g
October 15, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Talkative
Strong, but caused my hands to tremor. I wouldn’t suggest this strain for anyone who has damaged nervous system.
c........2
November 19, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
relaxing, a euphoric experience