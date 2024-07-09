stock photo similar to Burnie Mac
HybridTHC 20%CBG 1%

Burnie Mac

Burnie Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between FREEZERBURN and MAC. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa, offering a well-balanced experience that appeals to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Burnie Mac is known for its unique combination of relaxing body effects and uplifting mental stimulation. It's a versatile strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 24%, Burnie Mac delivers a potent and long-lasting high, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience. Leafly customers have reported that Burnie Mac's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Capulator, Burnie Mac features a delightful blend of flavors, including sweet, earthy, and a hint of spice. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and sedative effects. The average price of Burnie Mac typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its balanced effects and appealing flavors make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Burnie Mac, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can be valuable for others looking to explore this strain.

Burnie Mac strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Talkative

Uplifted

Burnie Mac strain helps with

  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Lack of appetite
    25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
  • Nausea
    25% of people say it helps with Nausea
Burnie Mac strain reviews

July 9, 2024
Smoked a pre roll from a Northampton dispensary amazing smoke beautiful resin ring but too big of a hit will knock your socks off
1 person found this helpful
December 19, 2023
Top shelf! Slow growing. (Long veg time), different leaf structure, this pheno was definitely heavier on the Freezerburn than the Mac 1. Super frosty with abundantly Strong Lemon/citrus aroma and flavor. Yields were lower but buds are dense and tight. Rave reviews!
October 15, 2024
Strong, but caused my hands to tremor. I wouldn’t suggest this strain for anyone who has damaged nervous system.
Strain spotlight

Burnie Mac strain genetics

Strain parent
Mac
MAC
parent
