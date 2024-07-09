Burnie Mac
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
Burnie Mac effects are mostly energizing.
Burnie Mac potency is higher THC than average.
Burnie Mac is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between FREEZERBURN and MAC. This strain is 60% indica and 40% sativa, offering a well-balanced experience that appeals to a wide range of cannabis enthusiasts. Burnie Mac is known for its unique combination of relaxing body effects and uplifting mental stimulation. It's a versatile strain suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content typically ranging from 18% to 24%, Burnie Mac delivers a potent and long-lasting high, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a well-rounded cannabis experience. Leafly customers have reported that Burnie Mac's effects include feelings of relaxation, euphoria, and creativity. It's often chosen by medical marijuana patients to alleviate symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Bred by Capulator, Burnie Mac features a delightful blend of flavors, including sweet, earthy, and a hint of spice. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its calming and sedative effects. The average price of Burnie Mac typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, depending on your location and the dispensary. Its balanced effects and appealing flavors make it a popular choice among cannabis enthusiasts. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Burnie Mac, we invite you to share your experience by leaving a strain review. Your insights can be valuable for others looking to explore this strain.
Burnie Mac strain effects
Burnie Mac strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 25% of people say it helps with Nausea
