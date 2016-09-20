While there is not much information available on the origins of Butter OG, it is generally thought to be an indica-dominant strain as it gives consumers a very relaxing, giggly high that gradually fades to sleepiness. Its dense, sparkly buds give off a fruity scent with slight undertones of ammonia. The smoke is very light and smooth, with sweet flavors on the inhale and, like its name suggests, a buttery aftertaste. Butter OG is potentially beneficial for treating pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.
Butter OG
Show all
write a review
Member since 2015
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Member since 2016
Member since 2014