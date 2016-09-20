ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Butter OG

Butter OG

While there is not much information available on the origins of Butter OG, it is generally thought to be an indica-dominant strain as it gives consumers a very relaxing, giggly high that gradually fades to sleepiness. Its dense, sparkly buds give off a fruity scent with slight undertones of ammonia. The smoke is very light and smooth, with sweet flavors on the inhale and, like its name suggests, a buttery aftertaste. Butter OG is potentially beneficial for treating pain, anxiety, depression, and insomnia.

Avatar for omayad
Member since 2015
This one is smoooooth...well, like butter. Nice all round. This dairy product is definitely good for you, recommended.
ArousedGigglyHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Aereanna
Member since 2016
Not bad. It's definitely smooth but I don't taste the buttery after taste (which I'm okay with honestly 😖) but it does have a fruity smell. It helps a lot with pain almost instantly and starts off with an awake happy pain free feeling them suddenly hits you with major couch lock and a heavy tired f...
HappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for lonebobseytwin
Member since 2016
I was able to try this via a Brite Labs co2 cartridge. It tastes like it's name sake, which is a bit weird, but I like it, It gave me more of a body high which is best for me because I have terrible pain and muscle spasms. It got rid of my headache and loosened my neck and shoulders pretty well. I...
Relaxed
Avatar for surfingramps
Member since 2016
I love the butter!¡!¡! Gooey buds laced with yumminess provide powerful effects. dazed for hours, I ate everything in the house.
GigglyHungrySleepy
Avatar for BombaBudz
Member since 2014
Taste Like Butter When U Roll Right .. Pretty Nice High As Well
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
