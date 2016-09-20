ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for slipperysquid
Member since 2019
It doesn’t get super high but it does make me feel relaxed
RelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for Chevicea
Member since 2019
Incredible strain. Very interesting and intense flavors with hard hitting effects. Definitely delivers a buzz along with a floaty, giggly high.
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for abriicastro
Member since 2019
i was shaking uncontrollably, not in a bad way or super noticeable but it felt pretty good. my head felt light and it was like i was sitting on a cloud, i felt very tingly it’s a good high. i usually get paranoid but that wasn’t an issue with this strain
Avatar for Shmitty_Blue
Member since 2019
I'm smoking butter og right now and everything they said about it being smooth and having a buttery after taste is true. This is my absolute new favorite. It helps put with my back pain and knee pain also helps with my sleeping problems 10 out 10 would recommend for any pain, sleeping, stress anxie...
FocusedHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for Sceps
Member since 2018
Very strong indica, great for late at night before sleep.
GigglyHungryRelaxedSleepyTingly
Avatar for rpgzealot
Member since 2018
Moist buds that smell like piney butterscotch and produced a rough, aggressive smoke. The high was (nearly) instant and intense, with a level of dizziness that made sitting near mandatory. After an hour it mellowed out into a relaxed, talkative high with serious munchies.
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MrGizmo
Member since 2015
the strain smelt like butter. and the cotton mouth tasted like butter. It was some good ass shit. had a nice burn when it went down🔥🔥🔥
Avatar for Pikminion
Member since 2017
Makes me sleepy and increases appetite. It does reduce depression some, but not as much as I'd like.
RelaxedSleepy