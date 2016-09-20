Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
i was shaking uncontrollably, not in a bad way or super noticeable but it felt pretty good. my head felt light and it was like i was sitting on a cloud, i felt very tingly it’s a good high. i usually get paranoid but that wasn’t an issue with this strain
I'm smoking butter og right now and everything they said about it being smooth and having a buttery after taste is true. This is my absolute new favorite. It helps put with my back pain and knee pain also helps with my sleeping problems 10 out 10 would recommend for any pain, sleeping, stress anxie...
Moist buds that smell like piney butterscotch and produced a rough, aggressive smoke. The high was (nearly) instant and intense, with a level of dizziness that made sitting near mandatory. After an hour it mellowed out into a relaxed, talkative high with serious munchies.