Butterfingaz strain effects
Q........1
August 10, 2023
Happy
This stuff is amazing.. Please get some if u can!!No one better lay a hand on my butter fingers!
G........a
November 29, 2023
Giggly
Hungry
Relaxed
Talkative
Im so calm it should be illegal. This is wonderful for anxiety
r........x
November 4, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Perfect for anxiety
T........a
September 6, 2023
Super fire new fav
a........Q
February 9, 2024
This weed is for socializing and is literally what most positive media has ever displayed regarding weed. I'm happy af wtf, but I don't want to be happy lol. I just want to lay back and chill and be sedated. This is one of the best strains I ever smoked, I like it but it's like exstacy lol crazy. The description and categories are spot on. Dry month, happy, talkative lol smh, I'm so high.
n........0
Today
Euphoric
Happy
I loved this bud from the bag to the roach that was left. Amazing nose as well as a beautiful smoke.