This weed is for socializing and is literally what most positive media has ever displayed regarding weed. I'm happy af wtf, but I don't want to be happy lol. I just want to lay back and chill and be sedated. This is one of the best strains I ever smoked, I like it but it's like exstacy lol crazy. The description and categories are spot on. Dry month, happy, talkative lol smh, I'm so high.