Butterfingaz
aka Buttafingaz
Butterfingaz is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Special Candy and Peanut Butter Breath. Butterfingaz is highly regarded for its sweet and earthy flavors and its ability to provide a relaxed and euphoric high. Butterfingaz typically boasts a THC content of around 20%, making it a suitable choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a comfortable and well-rounded experience. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, promoting a positive mood, and easing stress. Medical marijuana patients often choose Butterfingaz when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and chronic pain. Bred by 3rd Coast Genetics, Butterfingaz features flavors like sweet and nutty, and cream. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, contributing to its calming and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Butterfingaz typically ranges from $12 to $16 per gram, making it a moderately priced strain in most markets. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Butterfingaz, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to ButterfingazOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Butterfingaz strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Butterfingaz products near you
Similar to Butterfingaz near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—