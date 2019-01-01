ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Buzz Bomb

Created by Bomb Seeds, Buzz Bomb crosses an unknown strain with their own Bomb. Its sweet and fruity flavor profile also has some spicier notes. Buds have a beautiful purple hue that’s accompanied by red pistils, making this strain stimulating to both the eyes and the mind. 

