Created by Bomb Seeds, Buzz Bomb crosses an unknown strain with their own Bomb. Its sweet and fruity flavor profile also has some spicier notes. Buds have a beautiful purple hue that’s accompanied by red pistils, making this strain stimulating to both the eyes and the mind.