Baby Blu (aka Baby Blu) is a cross of Blueberry x Haze found in Chicago, IL in 2024 at places like Sunnyside. Many breeders and growers have crossed the blockbuster strains Blueberry and Haze over the years. Indeed, the pairing underpins the most dominant strain of all time—Blue Dream. Early reviews find it very indica-leaning, and Blueberry-focused.