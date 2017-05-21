Baby Blue
Baby Blue effects are mostly energizing.
Baby Blue potency is higher THC than average.
Baby Blu (aka Baby Blu) is a cross of Blueberry x Haze found in Chicago, IL in 2024 at places like Sunnyside. Many breeders and growers have crossed the blockbuster strains Blueberry and Haze over the years. Indeed, the pairing underpins the most dominant strain of all time—Blue Dream. Early reviews find it very indica-leaning, and Blueberry-focused.
Baby Blue strain reviews(1)
May 21, 2017
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Huge and fluffy! I bought 2 grams and was impressed by the sparkling trichomes and orange hairs. I took a generous hit and was really like woah! It was fire and I had to cough which made me smile. THC: 23.5%