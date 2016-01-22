Named after the eloquent and fussy droid from a galaxy far, far away, C3PO is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain cultivated in Humboldt County, California by Petrolia Farms. With the smell of fresh pine, C3PO delivers relaxing effects with mental clarity due to its high CBD content which usually falls between 13-15%. Minimal amounts of THC (less than 1%) mean this strain won’t cause the intense cerebral euphoria typically associated with high-THC varieties. Because of its CBD:THC ratio, medical patients might turn to this strain for treating pain, anxiety, and inflammation, among other symptoms and conditions.