Named after the eloquent and fussy droid from a galaxy far, far away, C3PO is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain cultivated in Humboldt County, California by Petrolia Farms. With the smell of fresh pine, C3PO delivers relaxing effects with mental clarity due to its high CBD content which usually falls between 13-15%. Minimal amounts of THC (less than 1%) mean this strain won’t cause the intense cerebral euphoria typically associated with high-THC varieties. Because of its CBD:THC ratio, medical patients might turn to this strain for treating pain, anxiety, and inflammation, among other symptoms and conditions.

Avatar for thyroidrx
Member since 2015
This strain is great for anxiety, pain, and inflammation. It eases symptoms and gives relaxation without intoxication. Even though it's sativa-dominant, this strain's effects for me were more body related. Although, the relaxed effects on the mind are quite pronounced and worth mentioning. C3PO's ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for AkaTeddd
Member since 2014
R2D2 strain like the great companion and loyal friend genetics are unknown. Great cut of OG 4 sure 60/40 indica dominant. Wreaks funky feet and pinesol. Classic British knights sneaker smell ahh ! Enjoyable at night with a full moon. Enjoyed this strain watching Stephen King's "IT" ! "They all float...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for goo2
Member since 2016
C3PO is pretty good strain, its a smooth hitter with good flavor. Their is a slightly noticeable head high but that is after smoking a whole bowl where as with another strain I'd be too the moon. I was extremely relaxed and comfortable, and when it came time to hit the Z's, effortless. Great strain,...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepyUplifted
Avatar for TheKdd
Member since 2014
I am allergic to high THC strains and am always in the market for the high CBD, low THC hybrids. So far I have tried this and ACDC. As popular as ACDC is, I preferred C3PO. I have MS and vision problems and this strain seemed to help both without the high. Finding it however has been a problem. I'm ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHungryRelaxed
