We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Learn more about our use of cookies in our Cookie Policy and
Privacy Policy.
Stay in touch
Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cabbage Patch.
Reviews
21
Boobookittyf_ck
Member since 2019
I am currently using the Richies Reserves Cabbage Patch 90.21% and the couch lock is serious. I do have a bit of weird energy but I am feeling great. One of the stronger strains. You will feel this after just 1 good dab.
Soo I have just opened my tub of “Cabbage patch” and about to have my first pull...(*hits x3)
The taste was amazing, such a smooth feeling when i inhaled.
It’s been 10 minutes now and I must say I’m loving it 😂- feel soo energetic and willing to do work for some reason ?
It is a very nice strain...
Nice clever onset that speaks to those that like a nice little energy boost in your smoke. It sometimes makes me feel this racey hyperactivity in my body and mind and can leave you feeling the need to be actively doing something. Im also really enjoying this strain for its effectiveness on reducing ...
Almost done with my first batch of this fun hybrid. I've started the past two days with a couple bong rips and cruised throughout the morning. I was energetic, outgoing, and focused. This was while maintaining my focus and serenity!
I am definitely a sativa girl, one reason being that sativa's just smell and taste so much yummier than indica's (IMO... to each his/her own obviously). But honestly, Cabbage Patch smells beyond amazing. Straight up, I every time I get a whiff I legit say "oh my god" out loud to myself. Smells THAT ...