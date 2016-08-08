ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cabbage Patch
  4. Reviews

Cabbage Patch reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cabbage Patch.

Reviews

21

Avatar for Boobookittyf_ck
Member since 2019
I am currently using the Richies Reserves Cabbage Patch 90.21% and the couch lock is serious. I do have a bit of weird energy but I am feeling great. One of the stronger strains. You will feel this after just 1 good dab.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for CabbieLuv
Member since 2019
Hands down my favorite strain! I can smoke some in the morning &amp; it makes me actually WANT to go to work!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Calvin.jxx
Member since 2018
Soo I have just opened my tub of “Cabbage patch” and about to have my first pull...(*hits x3) The taste was amazing, such a smooth feeling when i inhaled. It’s been 10 minutes now and I must say I’m loving it 😂- feel soo energetic and willing to do work for some reason ? It is a very nice strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for Mongo80
Member since 2018
Nice clever onset that speaks to those that like a nice little energy boost in your smoke. It sometimes makes me feel this racey hyperactivity in my body and mind and can leave you feeling the need to be actively doing something. Im also really enjoying this strain for its effectiveness on reducing ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxedUplifted
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for livefree420365
Member since 2016
Almost done with my first batch of this fun hybrid. I've started the past two days with a couple bong rips and cruised throughout the morning. I was energetic, outgoing, and focused. This was while maintaining my focus and serenity!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for kfischer87
Member since 2016
I am definitely a sativa girl, one reason being that sativa's just smell and taste so much yummier than indica's (IMO... to each his/her own obviously). But honestly, Cabbage Patch smells beyond amazing. Straight up, I every time I get a whiff I legit say "oh my god" out loud to myself. Smells THAT ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for esc64
Member since 2015
Great smell. Even better tatse. All around great strain!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed