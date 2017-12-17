Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
It lifts you up so fast, you even forgot the transition because went so fast. Makes you happy, in a can do mood, elevated and light on your feet. 5 STARS well deserved, on the aroma and taste alone of citronele was delicious.
Awful day at work. I get home. 5 hits. 20 min to the effects kick in. Happy, uplifted, and lazer eye focus, i don’t feel dizziness, paranoia or anxiety, at the contrary i feel in a sort way a happy-calmness that takes all anxiety. Very strong head high in deed, mild of eye dryness ( got drops no big...
Just da way it looked wit that purple color with white and orange hairs; I knew i had to buy it. smoked it and it feels so good. time feels to slow down...defintly make me get da giggles for sure. really good strain and da taste does hav a hint of berry/grape. dis also helps if u hav trouble talking...
Well cackle my berries! I LOVE this strain! I am simultaneously sad that my local dispensary is almost out, and happy I snagged myself a couple more grams before it was ALL gone.
Taste is mostly citrus and berry up front with a sweet, piney, earthy back note. Smoke is smooth, and even though this ...