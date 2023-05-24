Cactus Jack reviews

Cactus Jack strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Uplifted

Cactus Jack strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Muscle spasms
    20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress

Cactus Jack reviews

May 24, 2023
To each its own but it still get you gone. lol
4 people found this helpful
July 17, 2022
Gas had me baked
3 people found this helpful
June 12, 2022
Nothing special on this one. Don’t be fooled by a high THC%…this lacks the ‘kind bud’ punch. Doesn’t even have the ‘kind bud’ smell. It’s too bad…I had hopes for this lineage.
3 people found this helpful
October 12, 2023
Not bad for $30 oz
December 29, 2022
A very nice strain if you want to smoke and still be able to function properly, we'll go so degree
June 1, 2024
Cactus Jack dispos by Clean Carts are gooood! They are live resin with liquid diamonds. Flavor is on point and it doesn't burn your throat at all! I appreciate that lol try for yourself. Top Notch Exotics has them on the Poospatuck Reservation ✌🏽🌞🤩
November 3, 2023
Good asf
May 2, 2024
Really good clean smooth high leaves you mellow yet focused and energetic. Two thumbs up.

