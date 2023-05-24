Cactus Jack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cactus Jack.
Cactus Jack strain effects
Cactus Jack strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Cactus Jack reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........1
May 24, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
To each its own but it still get you gone. lol
h........1
July 17, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
Gas had me baked
r........2
June 12, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Nothing special on this one. Don’t be fooled by a high THC%…this lacks the ‘kind bud’ punch. Doesn’t even have the ‘kind bud’ smell. It’s too bad…I had hopes for this lineage.
t........f
October 12, 2023
Happy
Not bad for $30 oz
l........l
December 29, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
A very nice strain if you want to smoke and still be able to function properly, we'll go so degree
s........0
June 1, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Happy
Cactus Jack dispos by Clean Carts are gooood! They are live resin with liquid diamonds. Flavor is on point and it doesn't burn your throat at all! I appreciate that lol try for yourself. Top Notch Exotics has them on the Poospatuck Reservation ✌🏽🌞🤩
A........3
November 3, 2023
Good asf
C........8
May 2, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Really good clean smooth high leaves you mellow yet focused and energetic. Two thumbs up.