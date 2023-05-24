stock photo similar to Cactus Jack
Sativa

Cactus Jack

Cactus Jack is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Cactus. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cactus Jack, before let us know! Leave a review.

Cactus Jack strain effects

Reported by 11 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Happy

Uplifted

Cactus Jack strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Muscle spasms
    20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
  • Stress
    20% of people say it helps with Stress
Cactus Jack strain reviews11

May 24, 2023
Loading...Aroused
Loading...Happy
Loading...Hungry
To each its own but it still get you gone. lol
4 people found this helpful
July 17, 2022
Loading...Creative
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Gas had me baked
3 people found this helpful
June 12, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Nothing special on this one. Don’t be fooled by a high THC%…this lacks the ‘kind bud’ punch. Doesn’t even have the ‘kind bud’ smell. It’s too bad…I had hopes for this lineage.
3 people found this helpful
