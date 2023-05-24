stock photo similar to Cactus Jack
Cactus Jack
Cactus Jack is a sativa weed strain made by crossing Jack Herer and Cactus. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, happy, and uplifted. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cactus Jack, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cactus Jack strain effects
Cactus Jack strain helps with
- 30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Cactus Jack strain reviews11
t........1
May 24, 2023
Aroused
Happy
Hungry
h........1
July 17, 2022
Creative
Giggly
Happy
r........2
June 12, 2022
Happy
Relaxed