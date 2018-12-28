Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
This Indica by Inhalence contained 12% THC. Mild fruity sweetness was the scent & flavor. Packed, hunter green buds with small fine trichomes & short, thin, pale pistils. The high was smooth, relaxing, mellow, calm, & chill. Nice body relaxation with no head games. Protect The Harvest.....