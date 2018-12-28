ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cadillac Cookies
  4. Reviews

Cadillac Cookies reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cadillac Cookies.

Reviews

4

Avatar for Blowin_Exotics08
Member since 2018
Fire A'F smells like grapes and baked goods 🔥🚗🍇🍪💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocusedGigglyHappy
Avatar for ybbamillib
Member since 2018
Y’all this shit was so 🔥 but I wouldn’t say Cadillac of cookies. Best cookies I’ve had is from cookies California.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyTinglyUplifted
Avatar for 1kushking
Member since 2017
This Indica by Inhalence contained 12% THC. Mild fruity sweetness was the scent &amp; flavor. Packed, hunter green buds with small fine trichomes &amp; short, thin, pale pistils. The high was smooth, relaxing, mellow, calm, &amp; chill. Nice body relaxation with no head games. Protect The Harvest.....
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Bangbang186
Member since 2018
It's one of the best and most potent buds I've gotten in a while
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxed
write a review