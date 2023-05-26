Cafe Racer
Cafe Racer
CRe
Hybrid
Euphoric
Creative
Giggly
Apple
Coffee
Blueberry
Cafe Racer effects are mostly calming.
Cafe Racer is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel euphoric, creative, and giggly. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cafe Racer, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cafe Racer strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Cafe Racer strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Cafe Racer strain reviews(12)
B........d
May 26, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very Good Funky Sweet Smell. First two hits produces pleasant headchange. Perfect for Netflix and Chill plans. Don't plan on going anywhere.
J........s
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
This strain is amazing! Onset is quick and flavor and aroma is perfect. Beautiful earthy taste with hints of Citrus. Euphoria seeps through your veins and directly into your soul with every hit while remaining calm and focused..
m........7
January 26, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
A1 strain! Packs a hell of a punch and relaxes you almost instantly. You don't need alot of the flower to do the job. Flavors are great as well. A bit sweet and quite pungent.