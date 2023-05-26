Cafe Racer reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cafe Racer.
Cafe Racer strain effects
Reported by 12 real people like you
Cafe Racer strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 16% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 8% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
B........d
May 26, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
Very Good Funky Sweet Smell. First two hits produces pleasant headchange. Perfect for Netflix and Chill plans. Don't plan on going anywhere.
J........s
April 16, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Uplifted
This strain is amazing! Onset is quick and flavor and aroma is perfect. Beautiful earthy taste with hints of Citrus. Euphoria seeps through your veins and directly into your soul with every hit while remaining calm and focused..
m........7
January 26, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
A1 strain! Packs a hell of a punch and relaxes you almost instantly. You don't need alot of the flower to do the job. Flavors are great as well. A bit sweet and quite pungent.
J........0
July 25, 2022
Aroused
Hungry
Uplifted
It was relaxing, more of a sitting type weed. Has a nice slinky coffee smell to it. 4/5
R........e
December 10, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Has a writer that help me I wrote all night after smoking some this is a very helpful strain for anybody that's creative
k........n
February 1, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
Dry mouth
Long lasting relaxing high. Giggly and euphoric in the come up, the peak was a bit trippy cause the weed hit harder than normal. Recommended over all, despite the hard kick in the face in the beginning the effects are still relaxing and chill!
p........3
April 7, 2024
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
know that the weed is gunky when you pack a j of this. dont pack it too tight! warning: don't pack it too tightly. it's gunky :/ great time tho :D
B........8
August 4, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Sleepy
CAFE RACER....TOP SHELF STAIN. Anybody know a good hybrid strain for anxiety....that the Northern Lights strain is a parent too?? THANKS YOU.