Cake OG is a powerful indica-dominant hybrid bred from the classic pairing of OG Kush × Cheesecake, delivering a rich blend of old-school Kush potency and smooth dessert flavor. This strain is known for its sweet, creamy vanilla and cheesecake notes, layered with hints of citrus, spice, and earthy kush on the finish. The effects come on with a rush of euphoria and mental calm, followed by a deep, full-body relaxation that makes Cake OG ideal for unwinding in the evening or settling in after a long day. With notably high THC levels, this strain is best suited for experienced consumers looking for long-lasting, soothing effects. Dense, frosty buds and its indulgent flavor profile make Cake OG a go-to choice for fans of potent, dessert-style strains with a heavy, classic OG backbone. If you’ve tried this strain, leave a review.