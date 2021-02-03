stock photo similar to Cheesecake
IndicaTHC 22%CBG 1%

Cheesecake

Cheesecake, also known as "Cheesecake," is a calming indica marijuana strain made by crossing Confidential Cheese with F2 Girl Scout Candy. This powerhouse combination resulted in a strain that is cheesy, earthy, and extremely sweet. Cheesecake produces sleepy effects that will leave you relaxed and ready for a long night of sleep. Consumers say this strain is a smooth smoke and ideal for anyone in need of mental and physical relaxation. Cheesecake has a THC content of 21% and may be overwhelming to novice cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with chronic insomnia and depression. This strain was originally bred by Mad Scientist Genetics. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cheesecake before, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cheesecake strain effects

Feelings

Sleepy

Relaxed

Euphoric

Cheesecake strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    30% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    21% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Depression
    19% of people say it helps with Depression
Cheesecake strain reviews59

February 3, 2021
This is one those strains you need nothing to do or have strict plan and do it quick. Great taste kinda like mild cheesy and sweet smell. The taste is cheesy/earthy but sweet, really great taste though super smooth smoke. You’ll definitely feel relaxed but I found myself wondering doing random things around the house. The buds are like purple leaves with darker green bud and orange hairs visually an eye grabber. In all I really like cheesecake and was a great change from my normal LA Kush that I usually use, if you get a chance I would highly recommend to anyone trying to chill and relax or if you have the motivation going for a light walk.
July 18, 2021
Taste like an earthy candy sweet skunky cheese. Gave me pain relief and munchies. I fell asleep forgot to leave a review. this is some grade A+++ good for dry herb vaping and smoking.
June 25, 2021
Love it! Great indica to give u the munchies, watch a good movie, and pass tf out :) also just a great strain to smoke all day while doing whatever, peace and luv y’all
According to growers, Cheesecake features dark purple foliage with eye-catching orange hairs.