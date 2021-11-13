Caked Up Cherries
Hybrid
THC 25%
CBG 1%
Effects:
Focused
Euphoric
Energetic
Flavors:
Berry
Sweet
Terpenes:
Myrcene
Pinene
Caked Up Cherries effects are mostly energizing.
Caked Up Cherries potency is higher THC than average.
Caked Up Cherries is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, euphoric, and energetic. Caked Up Cherries has 25% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Caked Up Cherries, before let us know! Leave a review.
Caked Up Cherries strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Caked Up Cherries strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Caked Up Cherries strain reviews
r........a
November 13, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
H........4
September 20, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
e........w
December 20, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Uplifted