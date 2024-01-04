i think this is my favorite weed strain ever. it is amazing, i cannot stress that enough. i’ve smoked 3 eighths of it on the last 3 days because my dispensary had it on sale. it has a great combination of a fuzzy body buzz together with a euphoric mind buzz as well that just feels fantastic. can sometimes lead to being very aroused, since your body feels so good and you feel so good about your body feeling so good. 10/10 would smoke again. also almost no drawbacks, zero anxiety or paranoia, maybe munchies a little bit but it’s not bad.

