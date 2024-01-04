Caked Up Cherries reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Caked Up Cherries.
Caked Up Cherries strain effects
Reported by 14 real people like you
Caked Up Cherries strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 21% of people say it helps with Depression
- 21% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........r
January 4, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Looks amazing, tastes amazing, feels amazing.
n........t
October 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
i think this is my favorite weed strain ever. it is amazing, i cannot stress that enough. i’ve smoked 3 eighths of it on the last 3 days because my dispensary had it on sale. it has a great combination of a fuzzy body buzz together with a euphoric mind buzz as well that just feels fantastic. can sometimes lead to being very aroused, since your body feels so good and you feel so good about your body feeling so good. 10/10 would smoke again. also almost no drawbacks, zero anxiety or paranoia, maybe munchies a little bit but it’s not bad.
k........i
March 4, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
First of all, I vape flower. Different strains usually need different temps to get the best flavor. The first few times I vaped, I was trying to find the optimum temp. It tastes like a used bookstore smells!! Very musty tasting. Yuck!! But the effects far outweighed the taste, so I worked with it and now can vape a satisfying session. Definite euphoria and energy, so a daytime high is the best for me.
t........n
September 17, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Listen this is grand and will be my go to. Taste is everything for me and the taste is amazing. I was totally relaxed and high at the same time.
s........d
October 3, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
absolutely hands down my favourite daytime high functioning strain. I have ADHD so it helps me hyper focus.
r........a
November 13, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I’ll be honest and say I’m a daily smoker… like probably a lil too much at times… BUT. I don’t think I’ve come across a strain so awesome in a while. This strain perfectly gets those creative thoughts going while it smoothly relaxes your body it’s that perfect 50/50 high (head/body). And that’s not even all of it! It tastes amazing too! This is a strain that everyone should try!
M........6
February 22, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Smooth beautiful smoke 🌬️ steady DONT smoke to much as each pull is creeping 😭
s........y
July 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Dry eyes
Mine is called Caked Up Cherry (singular). I don’t know if that is just because the grower identifies as a singular pronoun, or if it is because it is actually a different strain. Anyway, this one should be called The Time Fucker ™ or like 12 Monkeys or something cause holy shit it hits you unexpectedly sends you back and forth through time.