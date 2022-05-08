Cakez reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cakez.
Cakez strain effects
Cakez strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
a........s
May 8, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Talkative
Cakez gives a pretty balanced high that leans toward sativa. The cerebral buzz on this strain is really nice and the body high is just enough to get you relaxed without being tired. Tastes really sweet, great for the morning or afternoon if you don’t have anything important to do.
e........9
July 24, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
This is the first time I’ve ever dabbed anything so I’m not sure if my review will be helpful for everyone. I got the Cakez Live Rosin from Surterra. I enjoy this a lot! Don’t think i could get anything done though. Overall would dab again.
j........y
April 3, 2023
Focused
Hungry
Honestly I’m left pretty snitch speechless with how good it was blew me away quite literally since my minds blown. Watermelon smell/flavor incredible strain
j........9
August 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain, picked up this bad boy from Surterra THC 23.200%. I was greeted with a good euphoric effect, I also witnessed that my eyes became heavy. Definitely a good strain to hangout with friends I’m not that crazy about going out about this had me chatty.