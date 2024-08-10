Cakez
Cakez effects are mostly calming.
Cakez potency is higher THC than average.
Cakez is a stony hybrid cannabis strain made by crossing Wedding Cake and Watermelon Skittlez. Cakez shines with a sticky trichome fuzz over chunky buds in violet and forest green. The effects of Cakez are believed to be sedating and tingly. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel talkative, energetic, and creative. Cakez has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene, with fruit-forward nose, floral base, and earthy, sweet flavor. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Cakez for help with depression, nausea, cramps, and hypertension. The original breeder of Cakez is unknown.
Cakez strain effects
Cakez strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 16% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
