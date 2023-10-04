stock photo similar to Cali Gas
Cali Gas
aka Cali Gas OG
Cali Gas effects are mostly calming.
Cali Gas, also known as “Cali Gas OG” is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between P Star OG and Lemon Crush. Cali Gas is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cali Gas effects include feeling giggly, aroused, and tingly. Bred by Napro x Molecular Genetics, Cali Gas features flavors like flower, diesel, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cali Gas typically ranges from $40-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cali Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Cali Gas strain effects
Cali Gas strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Cali Gas strain reviews21
j........3
October 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
t........t
December 18, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
r........s
September 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed