Hybrid

Cali Gas

aka Cali Gas OG

Cali Gas, also known as “Cali Gas OG” is a  hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between P Star OG and Lemon Crush. Cali Gas is 33% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Cali Gas effects include feeling gigglyaroused, and tingly. Bred by Napro x Molecular Genetics, Cali Gas features flavors like flower, diesel, and berry. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Cali Gas typically ranges from $40-$45. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cali Gas, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Cali Gas strain effects

Feelings

Aroused

Creative

Relaxed

Cali Gas strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    14% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Inflammation
    9% of people say it helps with Inflammation
Cali Gas strain reviews21

October 4, 2023
I am vaping the Muha Meds Cartridge and it is amazing. Earthy berry and diesel tastes and very very good buzz but not too much either. It is great for my anxiety and you will be able to work on this one but be completely satisfied. I am very impressed with this one .
December 18, 2022
Extremely giggly! High THC, total CB 40.18%, Very Visual intense, bright colors creative sativa head buzz, able to slightly unravel my place in the universe along the tour. Mind bending insights into various forms of entertainment, whatever you're into explore it again, from the other side, or upside down...like I am, right now! Settles into nice body buzz about 2 hours into the buzz with slight munchies and zoning/napping to music. First cannabis in a while that made my eyes red, you know it's killer if a seasoned smoker gets red eyes!
September 2, 2023
Was a little surprised the Cali gas doesn’t have more reviews. I loved this weed. It was actually live resin I smoked. I drifted off into never never land which honestly doesn’t happen with me a lot. Very creepy and intense. I was floating way higher about 10 to 15 minutes after my last hit. That could be because I was vaping or it could be because it’s incredible creeper weed. Maybe some of both. I have PTSD and this was a very nice calming stress relieving relaxation which I thoroughly enjoyed. Also of note, my lady couldn’t keep her hands off me. I highly recommend everyone with stress related issues try this.
Read all reviews

