Was a little surprised the Cali gas doesn’t have more reviews. I loved this weed. It was actually live resin I smoked. I drifted off into never never land which honestly doesn’t happen with me a lot. Very creepy and intense. I was floating way higher about 10 to 15 minutes after my last hit. That could be because I was vaping or it could be because it’s incredible creeper weed. Maybe some of both. I have PTSD and this was a very nice calming stress relieving relaxation which I thoroughly enjoyed. Also of note, my lady couldn’t keep her hands off me. I highly recommend everyone with stress related issues try this.