Cali Gas reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cali Gas.
Cali Gas strain effects
Cali Gas strain helps with
- 28% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 9% of people say it helps with Inflammation
j........3
October 4, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Happy
I am vaping the Muha Meds Cartridge and it is amazing. Earthy berry and diesel tastes and very very good buzz but not too much either. It is great for my anxiety and you will be able to work on this one but be completely satisfied. I am very impressed with this one .
t........t
December 18, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Giggly
Extremely giggly! High THC, total CB 40.18%, Very Visual intense, bright colors creative sativa head buzz, able to slightly unravel my place in the universe along the tour. Mind bending insights into various forms of entertainment, whatever you're into explore it again, from the other side, or upside down...like I am, right now! Settles into nice body buzz about 2 hours into the buzz with slight munchies and zoning/napping to music. First cannabis in a while that made my eyes red, you know it's killer if a seasoned smoker gets red eyes!
r........s
September 2, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Was a little surprised the Cali gas doesn’t have more reviews. I loved this weed. It was actually live resin I smoked. I drifted off into never never land which honestly doesn’t happen with me a lot. Very creepy and intense. I was floating way higher about 10 to 15 minutes after my last hit. That could be because I was vaping or it could be because it’s incredible creeper weed. Maybe some of both. I have PTSD and this was a very nice calming stress relieving relaxation which I thoroughly enjoyed. Also of note, my lady couldn’t keep her hands off me. I highly recommend everyone with stress related issues try this.
s........a
March 17, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Live Resin cart from a popular brand. It's so hard to find info on Cali Gas strain, but wow is it worth the try. I feel like it instantly tells your stressed out mind to "Shut up, smile, and just vibe." Chatting with friends online, gaming, intimacy and overall feelings of happiness. It's pretty dang strong, and will hit you with a soft, warm wave of "Aaaah.. whatever, let's relax and do something fun." It's a heavy, but gentle high. Really nice for those with anxiety or depression for sure. Examples of how it feels is like, laying on the beach on a vacation you know won't be interrupted. Having a snow day cancel work or school. Laying on your bed after a really good day. Post intimacy glow. I know it sounds over kill, but I'm typing this right now after having Cali Gas, and I'm baked with a dumb smile because it helps me appreciate life a bit more by stripping away the BS negative self talk. Absolutely recommended Cali Gas is legit just happy medicine, and has instantly become a favorite for me.
m........y
October 7, 2023
Relaxed
Tingly
Uplifted
Very powerful strain, effects are nice, and one hit can send you flying!! The taste the is kind of bad but the effects makd up for it.
m........5
October 23, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Very mellow, made me feel very mellow. I deal with a lot of anxiety and ptsd this was very chill and made conversations easier. I used a Muha Meds cartridge, not sure how I feel about the flavor but the effects were great. I found it also very helpful for my ADHD
m........s
June 4, 2024
Creative
Focused
one of my fav strains. very relaxing
r........e
May 5, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Tingly
Its good the flavor is just kinda... meh tho...