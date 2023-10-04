Live Resin cart from a popular brand. It's so hard to find info on Cali Gas strain, but wow is it worth the try. I feel like it instantly tells your stressed out mind to "Shut up, smile, and just vibe." Chatting with friends online, gaming, intimacy and overall feelings of happiness. It's pretty dang strong, and will hit you with a soft, warm wave of "Aaaah.. whatever, let's relax and do something fun." It's a heavy, but gentle high. Really nice for those with anxiety or depression for sure. Examples of how it feels is like, laying on the beach on a vacation you know won't be interrupted. Having a snow day cancel work or school. Laying on your bed after a really good day. Post intimacy glow. I know it sounds over kill, but I'm typing this right now after having Cali Gas, and I'm baked with a dumb smile because it helps me appreciate life a bit more by stripping away the BS negative self talk. Absolutely recommended Cali Gas is legit just happy medicine, and has instantly become a favorite for me.