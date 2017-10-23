ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
This indica-dominant California strain will have you thinking about taking a hike in the woods with its clean, green grass smell that has hints of herbs. The potent smell is actually the first thing many users notice about Cali Gold and the taste pulls in notes of citrus, bringing to mind lemongrass. This strain is a cross between Jah OG Kush and DS Gold. The plants also look impressive, with bulky, crystalline buds. Effects tend to be body relaxing but not completely sedative, so that hike may just be a possibility.

    Avatar for hoobear
    Member since 2014
    I had to go do some last minute gift shopping, I hate shopping, but I smoked some of this beforehand. Wow, this "task" soon turned into a treat. I was loving the Christmas lights and not even minding the other shoppers. For me shopping involves the following: knowing exactly what you want, finding i...
    EuphoricHappyUplifted
    Avatar for jenniferallyssa
    Member since 2015
    This strain makes me sleepy but boy do I love it! Puts me out like a light within a couple hours. It makes me feel like my entire body is being massaged. It is very potent. I smoke this strain to relieve back pain.
    HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for Tuturu
    Member since 2015
    Decent strain. Straight to the head, and everything seems saturated in color. Grass seems greener, sky looks blue-er, etc. Slight couch lock, and great before sleeping.
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
    Avatar for Chronic4Pain720
    Member since 2013
    It's very nice. It helps with the pain it also has me feeling happier and lifted. I feel as though it will help me get to sleep.
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
    Avatar for hungrymonkey
    Member since 2015
    really good strain just tried it 1 of my favorites
    EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
