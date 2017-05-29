California Hash Plant is a combination of two sister strains from the same Hash Plant mother. Offering a spicy, floral aroma, this endogamic cross weighs heavily on the limbs and mind, dissolving anxiety and encouraging rest. Known for its mold resistance and indoor or outdoor adaptability, California Hash Plant is a solid choice for experienced growers seeking out a potent cannabis variety. Enjoy California Hash Plant near the end of the day as its sedative effects can give lead boots to the consumer’s motivation.