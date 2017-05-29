ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
California Hash Plant is a combination of two sister strains from the same Hash Plant mother. Offering a spicy, floral aroma, this endogamic cross weighs heavily on the limbs and mind, dissolving anxiety and encouraging rest. Known for its mold resistance and indoor or outdoor adaptability, California Hash Plant is a solid choice for experienced growers seeking out a potent cannabis variety. Enjoy California Hash Plant near the end of the day as its sedative effects can give lead boots to the consumer’s motivation.  

Avatar for JFislove
Member since 2017
nice one
HungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for chicanoblunts
Member since 2016
Very good strain
FocusedHungry
Avatar for Sha-Avel
Member since 2018
Nice and very uplifting strain, but not good for working, because of this.
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for thebvptist
Member since 2017
Definitely feel the positives but I'm fighting depression and anxiety and stupid me checks the negatives afterwards. Anxiety frenzy. Would not recommend to anyone with free-floating anxiety.
Talkative
Avatar for deo21
Member since 2019
High medical value
HappyHungryRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Hash Plant
parent
Strain
California Hash Plant