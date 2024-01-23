California Raisins reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain California Raisins.
California Raisins strain effects
California Raisins strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
M........5
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
I'm a daily consumer of medical grade cannabis for inflammation, pain, and mood control. This strain was good for fast acting pain relief and mood elevation. It made me feel bubbly and relaxed at the same time. A nice balanced feeling.
c........5
September 4, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Looks can be deceiving. It’s not a razzle dazzler, but the taste and high are incredible!!! Reminding me of a fresh baked old spunkmeyer oatmeal raisin cookie 🍪, it was a winner for me from the first puff! Leaving you relaxed, relieved of body tension with a euphoria of bliss!!, this is a 5 star strain.
d........e
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
I’ve had a lot of good rosin but Cali Raisinswas one of my first loves! It is very gassy/earthy hints of grape and sweet. I’ve had both phenos #1 and #2 both fantastic, but I remember one of them was more danky while the other one was a little more smooth, either way if you can get ahold of either pheno grab it bc it’s worth trying at least once!
c........a
August 8, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Very good strain for a classic buzz! Giggles, snacks, & relax.
e........e
October 20, 2024
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Picked up a $70 oz at Re-Up in Bartlesville, OK. Packed a bowl in my Arizer Air Max and WOW! Kicks in immediately and keeps going. Relaxed my sore muscles and my mood was great. Watched old people TV and munched like crazy. Get it if you can.