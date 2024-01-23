stock photo similar to California Raisins
HybridTHC 22%CBD —
California Raisins
California Raisins is an indica-hybrid weed strain bred by Chemdog from a cross of Biscotti x Grape Gasoline for the Smash Hits collection. This strain emits a sharp aroma of diesel, grape, and dough, coupled with tingling and relaxing effects. California Raisins won first place for concentrates at the 2022 Massachusetts High Times People’s Choice Cannabis Cup, proving its popularity across multiple consumption methods. It grows into the tight dense buds of its Cookies lineage in shades of dark green. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed California Raisins, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to California RaisinsOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
California Raisins strain effects
California Raisins strain helps with
- 60% of people say it helps with Depression
- 60% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 40% of people say it helps with Fatigue
Ready to try this strain?
Shop California Raisins products near you
Similar to California Raisins near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
California Raisins strain reviews5
Read all reviews
M........5
January 23, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
c........5
September 4, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
d........e
January 13, 2024
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed