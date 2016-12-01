ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
California Sour reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain California Sour.

Avatar for LoconueveRX
Member since 2019
Couldn’t stop coughing
Avatar for BashTonic
Member since 2018
Smells like diesel and citrus, it's really sweet and sticky with lots of THC... One of the best strains in California.
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Supa21High
Member since 2015
Good and relaxing smoke. Helps with unwinding. Not drop dead, but we'll worth the try.
Avatar for nayeliansell
Member since 2016
I was tripping balls
Avatar for nolezxretah
Member since 2016
the strain itself smells lemonly. color a light green and texture very light. now the high itself starts off nice and slow and then you get an overall tingly body high. a great high for the occasional smoker
EnergeticTingly
Avatar for Macdaddyolive
Member since 2016
The best feeling ever. The pull were smooth and sweet. Makes you feel giggly for a while but then very relaxed. A great body and head high, good balance
EnergeticGigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for awillstoned24
Member since 2015
nice strain but im more of a kush smoker this strain is cool tho
Avatar for highallday2016
Member since 2015
great high
Relaxed