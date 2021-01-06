ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 13%

Cancer's Nightmare

4.0(1)
Uplifted
Tingly
Relaxed

Dominant terpene: Pinene

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1 reviews

Strain Details

Cancer’s Nightmare is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cannatonic with White Nightmare. This strain features fruity and hazy terpenes and comes out swinging. Cancer’s Nightmare has a 1:1 CBD to THC ratio, making it ideal for medicinal uses.

Cancer's Nightmare effects

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1 people reported 10 effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Tingly
100% of people report feeling tingly
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Aroused
100% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
100% of people say it helps with anxious
Fatigue
100% of people say it helps with fatigue
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
100% of people say it helps with stress
Arthritis
100% of people say it helps with arthritis
Cancer
100% of people say it helps with cancer

Cancer's Nightmare reviews1

