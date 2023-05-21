Candied Lemons reviews

Candied Lemons strain effects

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

May 21, 2023
My fav strain for the past few months. Taste is incredible and does not bring out any paranoia or anxiety. A great high for a mid to lower thc percentage. Definitely give candied lemons a go if you get a chance!
July 19, 2023
it tastes yummy, and has a upidy euphoric long lasting high.
April 20, 2024
Great social strain. Makes me feel at ease and energetic at the same time. Bit of a munchies inducing effect, but I think the lower THC makes it much milder and avoids tunnel vision around obtaining food. Will definitely keep this one in mind for future social events.
September 28, 2024
This was Good Mids, tasted like Church Smells.....Lemon Pledge style.
2 days ago
Candy lemon by sweet exotics. One of the best cannabis I ever smoked. Literally smells just like the name and smokes so smooth and soft buds. Trichomes on this bud is insane, looking like snow on Christmas tree 😍

