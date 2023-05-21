stock photo similar to Candied Lemons
Hybrid

Candied Lemons

Candied Lemons is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Wedding Pie and Larry OG. This strain is named after the sweet and sour candy, and it has a zesty and tangy flavor with hints of citrus and cream. Candied Lemons is 20-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Candied Lemons effects include euphoria, relaxation, and hunger. Medical marijuana patients often choose Candied Lemons when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, inflammation, and mood swings. Bred by Skunk House Genetics, Candied Lemons features flavors like lemon, sweet, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Candied Lemons typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is perfect for those looking for a refreshing and uplifting treat that can help them feel happy and energized. Candied Lemons is also known for its frosty buds that are caked in trichomes and sprinkled with unique terpenes. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Candied Lemons, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Candied Lemons strain effects

Reported by 6 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Uplifted

Creative

Candied Lemons strain helps with

Candied Lemons strain reviews6

May 21, 2023
My fav strain for the past few months. Taste is incredible and does not bring out any paranoia or anxiety. A great high for a mid to lower thc percentage. Definitely give candied lemons a go if you get a chance!
July 19, 2023
it tastes yummy, and has a upidy euphoric long lasting high.
April 20, 2024
Great social strain. Makes me feel at ease and energetic at the same time. Bit of a munchies inducing effect, but I think the lower THC makes it much milder and avoids tunnel vision around obtaining food. Will definitely keep this one in mind for future social events.
Strain spotlight

Candied Lemons strain genetics