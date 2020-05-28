ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Candy Apple Kush
Candy Apple Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Candy Apple Kush.

May 28, 2020
I........z
All of the calming / pain relief effects without the couch lock.
October 16, 2020
E........7
Really good strain for after work. Nice taste to it and it made me cough ever hit. Reminds me of the zurcules strain. Super calming but did not make me feel tired, this is something i’d smoke to watch a movie.
