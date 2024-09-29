Candy Colada reviews
Candy Colada strain effects
s........d
September 29, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Great hybrid, slows down your brain but doesn’t affect your body, which is useful for daytime use for people with anxiety and racing minds. Can consume dose and then have a proper one hour strength training session. Can function normally throughout the day. For people who need a pull backwards not a push forward.
m........4
March 25, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Happy
I actually ran a pheno hunt for this strain bred by Raw Genetics. Out of 6 seeds I popped I found 2 phenos that I kept (Candy Colada #2 & Candy Colada #3) both phenos have similar big nug structure. Candy Colada #2 is a more dark purple and dark green plant when it fades. Its smell is a combo of gassy, citrus, and gelato terps and taste like citrus with some gelato/sherb taste. Candy Colada #3 is a lighter green plant with yellow, orange, green and purple colors when it fades. Its smell is a combo of citrus and gelato terps. I usually give them about 9-10 weeks to flower. I have given a a few people cuts but I don’t know if they have sharedy cuts. If you’d like to see videos and pictures of them you can probably see them on my IG stories @gilberttt._ or on social club @terpy_g where I have the full pheno hunt of this strain.
c........n
October 18, 2024
Happy
Talkative
Tingly
It enters smoothly, calmly relaxes the mind and brings a sense of ease to the body; while enabling one to still focus. It gives off an adaptogenic feeling and is an excellent choice as day & evening flower and particulary for a creative mind needing to stay fluid and on track.